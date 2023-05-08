It was the Dalai Lama who said, “The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness.”

Above the soil on Shaun Lapacek’s property in Poynette were not llamas, but sheep. It was his father’s farm, and the ground was rocky, and the sheep were well-cared for, and the family, generational, tended the 40 acres. There was appreciation there. There was goodness. There were roots: deep familial ones.

The sheep are gone now. The family roots, however, are as strong as ever. In the soil now are other kinds of roots – for wine grapes – and Lapacek, who purchased the farm from his parents, is the owner and winemaker of Rock N Wool Winery, the only winery in Columbia County.

Opened in 2013, making some 400-plus gallons that sold out in just a handful of weeks, the winery now makes upward of 4,000 gallons of wine, offering 14 different varieties.

“In the beginning,” he said, “it was just me and my dad. None of this would be here without him.”

“Here” is a farm with a small vineyard rolling up a hill, being attended to by his father, his uncle, a couple of friends. “Here” is a place that has a tasting room, a saloon, a wedding space, trails that circle out into the nearby pines, a disc golf course, a pond, appreciation, goodness.

It was his father who started dabbling in wine at the property. He built a little wine making facility in the 100-year-old barn. Shaun helped out. Shaun liked wine. He worked, for a time, in Chicago, teaching restaurants about wine. He’d highlight the different types; would suggest what bottles of wine would go with which particular dishes.

“I always loved wine,” he said, “and in Chicago it really blossomed.”

He met his wife. Love blossomed between them, too. They had two daughters, Nadia Jo and Hannah Jo.

His father is outside counting buds on the vines. His children are at school.

“I never dreamed I’d own a winery,” Shaun said. “Never. It’s a dream come true. My kids are growing up in the vineyards. How cool is that?”

Rock N Wool Winery’s bestselling wines include, amongst others, Bowhunter, a sweet red with a rich, deep blackberry front and a chocolate and vanilla finish; Bliss, a dry white with bold citrus and a crisp finish; and JoJo, an off-dry white with a juicy front and soft finish.

JoJo is in homage to his children. Their photos oftentimes grace the winery’s labels. Their photos are hung warmly over the tasting room bar. Family means a lot to Lapacek.

“I’ll never forget,” he said of his favorite memory at the winery. “Seeing my girls out in the vines. My girls loading up the wagon. My family out there.”

His family’s wines can be found in a handful of locations, aside from on-site. Woodman’s Market in Sun Prairie carries his wine. So does the Hy-Vee in East Madison and Total Wine in West Madison. Little Italy, a little Italian restaurant in Portage, has also been very supportive carrying his wine.

“We have world-class dry whites and dry reds,” he said. “When I see my wine in Chicago …” He doesn’t finish the sentence, just smiles.

Lapacek’s heart is full. He’ll tell you as much.

“I love seeing where the wine will go,” he said. “The grapes tell me. I listen. It’s the most amazing thing for the wine to show me something.”

The wine shows him craft. The wine shows him science. The wine shows him devotion. And the roots at the winery grow deeper, while his family goes deeper into the vines, season upon good season.

