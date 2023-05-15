The Sauk County Land Resources and Environmental Department’s next pasture walk of the season will provide an opportunity to learn about regenerative farming — farming in harmony with nature.

At 6 p.m. May 31, those interested are invited to Baraboo’s Bula’s Pleasant Valley Farm, S4473 Scenic Road.

During the pasture walk, attendees will learn all about multi-species grazing. Discussions will cover how to manage pastures for multiple species, fencing required, managing nutrition on pasture, and more.

Bula’s will demonstrate how the farm is grazing cattle, sheep and chickens on pasture, growing cover crops, and practicing silvopasture — integrating trees, forage and the grazing.

Bula’s Pleasant Valley Farm is a family-owned regenerative farm situated in the Baraboo Hills. It raises grass-finished beef and lamb, broiler chickens and pigs. It also sells a wide variety of produce, as well as maple syrup and honey.

The free event, happening rain or shine, is an opportunity for area farmers (past attendees have come from across Wisconsin), new and old alike, to learn, share and network.

The pasture walks have been taking place, on and off, for more than 30 years. The walks typically last two or three hours. Attendees are free to come and go as they please. The gatherings are informal, where connections can be made between both producers and the interested public.

There are eight pasture walks planned in 2023. The first was in Reedsburg on April 19.

The next, following the May 31 event, will be at 6 p.m. June 15. At Laukant, in Rock Springs, attendees will learn how to incorporate custom grazing into their operations.

For more information about the Sauk County Pasture Walks, visit sauk.extension.wisc.edu/2023/04/12/2023-sauk-county-pasture-walks.