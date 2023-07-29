Adidas said Friday that it is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the German sportswear brand seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism.

The online sale, to start Wednesday through Adidas smartphone apps and its website, follows an earlier set of sales in May.

The company cut ties with Ye in October after he made antisemitic and other off ensive remarks online and in interviews. That left Adidas holding $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezys and searching for a responsible way to dispose of them.

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in May that selling the popular sneakers and donating some of the profits was the best solution.

Part of the profits from the sales of the Yeezy shoes will go to the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, run by the brother of George Floyd.

DERAILMENT: The costs associated with Norfolk Southern's fiery February derailment in Ohio have more than doubled to $803 million as the railroad works to clean up the mess and handle related lawsuits. Norfolk Southern has recorded another $416 million charge after previously announcing a $387 million charge.

AMAZON: Amazon confirmed it's cutting jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores as part of a restructuring plan in the U.S., but it did not disclose how many employees would lose their jobs. The company operates 44 Fresh Grocery stores, with most located in California, Illinois, Virginia and Washington state.