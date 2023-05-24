MEMORIAL DAY | BY THE NUMBERS
Holiday history
Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who died in service to their country. The holiday was officially proclaimed in 1868 to honor Union and Confederate soldiers and was expanded after World War I to honor those who died in all wars. Today, Memorial Day honors over 1 million men and women who have died in military service since the Civil War.
Moment of Remembrance
This takes place at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day to honor veterans with a moment of silence.
Number of travelers
The unofficial start to summer will be a busy one this year as AAA predicts 42.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. This is an increase of 7% over 2022, bringing travel volumes almost in line with those in 2019.