Introducing Scullion Builder's 2023 Parade Home in the highly desirable Arboretum Village neighborhood, a Don Tierney livable community! This stunning ranch home boasts open-concepts, gourmet custom kitchen w/ blonde hickory cabinetry, oversized 8' island, pull-outs, quartz tops, walk-in pantry, gas range & more! 11' vaulted ceilings & beautiful stone fireplace in your great room w/ built-ins, Sonos surround sound, dining rm opens to screened porch + deck! Finished LL complete w/ spacious family/rec area, wet-bar w/ hickory cabinetry, 3 add'l bedrooms, full bathroom, and walk-out to a stamped concrete patio, an entertainer's dream! Huge mudroom walks out to oversized finished 3-car garage hooked up for heat w/ stairs down to an abundant storage space!
6 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $949,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 15-year-old Waupun boy was surprised on Saturday when Dodge County emergency workers delivered his stepfather to his home after a 10-month o…
Luke Fickell started his first training camp practice as Badgers football coach with a competitive twist, and a transfer wide receiver shined.…
The FBI has been involved with the search for Reedsburg boy James Yoblonski, 13, over the past two weeks, according to the Sauk County Sheriff…
Poynette's Ashley Hagenow was recently named Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland. She's eager to share the importance of Wisconsin's agricultu…
Their deaths were a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected, the Sheriff's Office said.