Introducing Scullion Builder's 2023 Parade Home in the highly desirable Arboretum Village neighborhood, a Don Tierney livable community! This stunning ranch home boasts open-concepts, gourmet custom kitchen w/ blonde hickory cabinetry, oversized 8' island, pull-outs, quartz tops, walk-in pantry, gas range & more! 11' vaulted ceilings & beautiful stone fireplace in your great room w/ built-ins, Sonos surround sound, dining rm opens to screened porch + deck! Finished LL complete w/ spacious family/rec area, wet-bar w/ hickory cabinetry, 3 add'l bedrooms, full bathroom, and walk-out to a stamped concrete patio, an entertainer's dream! Huge mudroom walks out to oversized finished 3-car garage hooked up for heat w/ stairs down to an abundant storage space!