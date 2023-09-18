Prepared to be impressed! Meticulously renovated & reimagined, every sqft of this home has been completely transformed. Backing up to the Prairie Home Estates conservancy this 6BR estate is teeming w/ premium finishes & materials. Dream House cabinetry, Cambria tops, Wolf & Subzero appliances, Pella windows & doors, high end Kohler fixtures, whole house home automation for entertainment & lighting control, hardwood flooring, upscale decorative lighting, Tailored Living closets, upgraded shingles, Hardie board siding, expanded 5 car heated garage and so much more. Outdoor living area includes large patio w/ pergola, secluded hot tub, basketball court, private firepit area and year-round sunsets. Showings begin Wednesday September 20th.
6 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,200,000
