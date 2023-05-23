1 Check NAUPA's website

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators runs a website that can help you get organized and search for unclaimed property. It links you to your own state's agency for unclaimed money, tells you things to watch out for and offers a bird's eye view of the area.

2 Go to your own state agency's website

If you know you're not likely to have unclaimed money in another state, just head straight to your own state's site and start digging. It's worth reiterating: While some third-party websites may say that you have to pay, your state's official website is free to use. So use that one.

3 Check out MissingMoney.com

If you've lived in multiple states and think you might have unclaimed money in more than one, you may find MissingMoney.com valuable. The site can run multiple searches at the same time, a useful feature if you've lived around the U.S. or even if you've had accounts in other states.

The site is free to use and is sponsored by NAUPA.

4 Search for money from a former employer

You have at least a couple ways to track down money from a former employer:

■ If you think you're owed back wages, you can turn to the Department of Labor's database and see if it's holding your cash. The department holds unpaid wages for up to three years.

■ If you're searching for unclaimed pensions because a company went out of business or ended a defined benefit plan, you can turn to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.'s website. More than 80,000 people have earned a pension but haven't claimed it, the organization says.

5 Find accounts from failed banks

You have a couple options if your bank failed and you have yet to claim your money:

■ You can find unclaimed money from banks that have failed at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. website.

■ If your unclaimed money was held at a failed credit union, you can track it down on the National Credit Union Administration website.