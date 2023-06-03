Be blown away by Kilkenny Farm’s newest addition! This 5 bed/3.5 bath home truly has it all. Upon entry be greeted by a 2-story foyer leading into the spacious open concept floor plan w/ LVP flooring, sleek matte black fixtures, 2 story tiled gas fireplace w/ built-ins & more! Chef’s kitchen feat. SS apps, custom amish built cabinets, large walk-in pantry, beverage station, pot filler, expansive breakfast bar/island w/ waterfall edge, & separate dining area w/ walk-out to screened in porch. Main lvl's owner’s suite w/ a luxurious private en-suite bath offers dual vanities, soaking tub, & walk-in tile shower w/ 3 shower heads. Find 4 add't. bedrooms upstairs accompanied by 2 full baths & a loft area. Unfinished/exposed basement is ready for all your future ideas! Est. completion mid August
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $989,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…
Pitching will be pivotal as the WIAA postseason gets in full swing. Meet some of those pitchers who have been making a difference this spring.
At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Cazenovia EMS was sent to Bunker Hill Campground for an unresponsive male who was found to be dead, authorities said.
Lake Delton village officials are looking into razing the Flamingo Motel, a closed lodging facility that has been vacant for nearly three year…
The senior class of 2023 graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School on May 26 during a ceremony at the school's football field.