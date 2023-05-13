2023 Spring Parade Home - This modern home is spectacular from the outside to inside. Cement board siding, steel cedar siding, and Trex decking make this home maintenance free. Open floor plan with stunning modern amenities. Custom Amish cabinets, quartz & granite tops, LVP flooring, 5 bedrm + exercise room or large office in lower level. LL bar, game rm, rec room and plenty of light from extra large windows. This home will not disappoint! Available June 30th after MABA Parade of Homes. No showings during POH dates - Jun 16-Jun 25, 2023.
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $969,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 23-33 near Northwoods Drive.
Shane Haak is stepping down after helping turn the Warriors into a playoff regular and going 13-24 in four seasons in charge. Here's why he ma…
A 37-year-old Juneau man made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday following him being charged with sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.
The Alliant Energy’s Beaver Dam Solar Project has restarted construction, as temperatures get more favorable for work on the project.
Adam Hanson, a 22-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident, died in a rollover car accident on May 5 in Adams County.