Westbridge's newest 5BR/3.5BA 2-story you don't want to miss! Main lvl’s open concept floor plan will not disappoint w/ sleek black & white finishes, engineered oak floors, & tasteful accent walls. Eat-in kitchen boasts high end apps, walk-in pantry, quartz breakfast bar/island, expansive bev. center w/ built-in shelving & tile backsplash, & walk-out to screened in porch & composite deck! Living rm’s gas fireplace w/ built-ins, in-home office, & mudroom off the 3 car garage complete the main lvl. Upstairs find the conveniently located laundry rm & 4 beds including owners suite w/ tray ceiling, lrg. walk-in closet, & luxurious en-suite bath w/ walk-in tile shower. LL is an entertainer's dream equipped w/ full wet bar, spacious family/rec room, 5th bed & full bath. See docs for all features!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $899,900
