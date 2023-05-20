Showings begin 5/20. Immaculate luxury home backing up to green space on a 0.80 acre lot in the heart of Verona’s Spruce Hollow neighborhood and within the top-rated Middleton-Cross Plains School District. The expansive open layout with multiple living and dining areas provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a walk-in closet and full ensuite bath. You’ll love the finished lower level with a family room, full bath, and 5th bedroom, perfect for hosting overnight guests. Spend warm weather days on the deck overlooking the backyard and gorgeous green space. Luxurious designer finishes throughout; 3-car, attached garage; dedicated laundry/mudroom. Unparalleled location, amenities, and style!