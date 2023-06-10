Unbelievable opportunity to own a custom-built luxury home in The Reserve that is priced to sell. Over 3800 sq ft of exquisite living space gives you room to spread out. Rest well in the main level master with spa bathroom & soaking tub. Family gatherings are a cinch with the large kitchen island & massive great room w/stone fireplace. The beautiful library built-ins are just the start of many unique attributes that include coffered ceilings & designer lighting. Basement has a 2nd kitchenette w/5th bedroom & full bath, family room w/2nd fireplace & rec space. Great bones too w/high-end mechanicals, sound-proofing & Pella wood windows. Enjoy the sunset & green space from the hot tub on this beautifully landscaped 1/2 acre lot. You can even walk to school! Docs detail $125K+ in add-ons.
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $799,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that a 17-year-old was driving the truck that struck and killed 13-year-old Evelyn Gur…
"They're just telling me, 'Oh, we're sorry. It's a glitch," he said. "I said, 'I just don't' think a sorry's good enough.'"
In the fall, Eli Boppart cemented himself as one of the best runners in school history. He added a podium trip at the spring's state track and…
Milwaukee teen's body found in SUV 4 days after it was towed to lot following crash, authorities say
The incident marks the third time since 2018 that city personnel left someone in a car that was eventually towed away, the Milwaukee Journal S…
This senior broke a 30-year title drought for Waupun with a victory in the long jump at the state track and field meet Friday.