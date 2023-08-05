Show starts 7/21/23. VRP $774,900-$799,900. This two story is just what you have been waiting for. The upgrades throughout this home are too many to mention but include high efficiency exchange air circulation, light fixtures, flooring, "golf-course" yard, solid surface counters, and vanities. Enjoy the view from the elevation on your rear deck while enjoying dinner, coffee, or brunch. The sprawling open concept main level makes entertaining a breeze and is finished with a main level bedroom and bath. Low maintenance flooring, luxury vinyl plank, finished on each level, assists with keeping an allergy free environment. If the overall layout and finished basement aren't enough, you can enjoy soaking in your outdoor hot tub or oversized soaking tub in the main bathroom.