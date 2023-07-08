Welcome to this stunning new-build home nestled in the heart of the desirable Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Boasting 5 spacious bedrooms, 4.5 luxurious bathrooms, and a 3-car garage, it's the epitome of modern living. High-end finishes throughout the home underscore its sophistication, while the deck and walk-out basement offer additional living spaces to relax and entertain. Situated less than 5 minutes from downtown Sun Prairie, you're conveniently close to cinemas, grocery stores, restaurants, blending the tranquility of suburban living with city convenience. This home truly offers the best of both worlds. Seller offering rate buy-down incentives.
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $690,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was a scary time for everyone at a Mayville baseball game on Saturday night after a line drive was hit and struck a six week old baby in the head.
Hobby Lobby will be occupying the former ShopKo building on Park Avenue beginning sometime in 2024, Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen announced Sunday.
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…
Content by Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Now in its 69th year, the largest volunteer-run ag show in the country celebrates the uniqueness of…
A 51-year-old man died and a woman the same age suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Columbia County on Saturday evening.