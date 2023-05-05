Walkable living in a suburban dream home! This newly constructed Fox Point North tri-level has all the amenities of a new construction home and all the benefits of living just outside the hustle and bustle of living in the city. Walk to school, parks, shopping, and more... when you're not relaxing in one of the expansive, high-ceiling living spaces, or cooking dinner in the open, well-appointed kitchen. The five bedrooms provides plenty of space for everyone, and the custom hidden laundry area keeps any messes from public view.
contributed
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $635,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bello Nock of the Nock family, who performed acts at the former Tommy Bartlett Show and wears his top-head hair very tall, is bringing a circu…
Jose and Zephyr, capuchin monkeys and long-time residents of Baraboo's Ochsner Park Zoo, are leaving this week to live out the rest of their l…
The long-awaited Kugel Ball was delivered to the new Elm Street Plaza in Wisconsin Dells on April 26.
The Warriors elevated their former assistant coach to take over the program, giving him another opportunity to give back to a community he's f…
A bride had just gotten married in South Carolina. Hours later, an intoxicated driver killed her, police say
The golf cart-style vehicle, decorated with cans and a "just married" sign, "was quite mangled, and it was on its side," an official said. Fir…