2023 parade home by Marten Building & Design in Windsor Gardens. Check out the video tour! Primary bedroom located on main level for easy access & privacy, en-suite bathroom has a large custom tiled walk-in shower and two vanities. Gorgeous kitchen with a huge island with a breakfast bar, and a spacious pantry. You will love having coffee in the 3-season screen porch, and grilling on the attached spacious deck. Garage features zero-step entry and 2nd set of stairs to the lower level, which has a 2nd gas fireplace, vault, and a full wet bar with gorgeous black walnut cabinetry. Oversized 3 panel patio doors let in a ton of natural light.The full walk-out leads to a beautifully landscaped backyard and a private poured patio with stamped concrete and a built-in wood burning fire pit.
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $1,575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Steve Considine once worked at Baraboo's Jack Young Middle School as a social studies teacher. He returns this school year as Baraboo High Sch…
William Yoblonski, the father of missing 13-year-old James, is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding his son.
Waupun athletic director Doug Disch names Little League coach and former volleyball coach to lead the Warriors' baseball team.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of three men on Thursday in connection to a suspicious death investigation of a 55-year-old …
84-year-old Lone Rock native Roger Hamilton was killed in a dual rollover truck crash with 32-year-old Adrian Munoz-Chavez of Florida on July 19.