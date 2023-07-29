2023 parade home by Marten Building & Design in Windsor Gardens. Check out the video tour! Primary bedroom located on main level for easy access & privacy, en-suite bathroom has a large custom tiled walk-in shower and two vanities. Gorgeous kitchen with a huge island with a breakfast bar, and a spacious pantry. You will love having coffee in the 3-season screen porch, and grilling on the attached spacious deck. Garage features zero-step entry and 2nd set of stairs to the lower level, which has a 2nd gas fireplace, vault, and a full wet bar with gorgeous black walnut cabinetry. Oversized 3 panel patio doors let in a ton of natural light.The full walk-out leads to a beautifully landscaped backyard and a private poured patio with stamped concrete and a built-in wood burning fire pit.