Welcome Home! Custom ranch on 6+ acres. Conveniently located just 15 min to Madison! Peace & quiet tranquility will be yours! Spacious 4-5 bedroom home or home office w/many amenities for you to enjoy. Wide open (split bedroom) floor plan, featuring vaulted ceilings, spacious living area w/gas FP & tons of windows to let in the countryside. Beautiful kitchen, featuring stainless appliances, granite counters & nice sized island. Relax on the screen porch (wired for TV) on those beautiful summer nights, or coffee on those crisp fall mornings. Exposed lwr level features huge family room w/wet bar, 4th bdrm & 5th bdrm/office. Large 3 car gar w/epoxy flooring (also wired for TV) R4 zoning allows for small bus possibilities. 5+ acres still zoned Ag, currently planed w/Rye.
5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $899,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Old Style beer, a Midwestern favorite first brewed in La Crosse in 1902, is returning to its original brewing facility for the first time since 1999.
The pool of talent across the WiscNews-area is as deep as its ever been. Here are just some of that group to keep your eyes on this fall.
"I was abused my entire life. Never slept in my own bed," the woman said of her stepfather, due to be sentenced next month.
A well-known voice in Madison radio who blocked for Ron Dayne and played for the Packers will serve as color commentator for Wisconsin football games.
The senior has plenty of fuel for a strong campaign. He rushed for over 1,800 yards as a sophomore but lost his junior season to a knee injury.