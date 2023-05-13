Gorgeous new construction in The Bergamont by Anderson Custom Homes. This executive ranch home boasts 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and finished exposed lower level. Estimated completion early June. Features include vaulted great room with open floor plan and gas fireplace, quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, walk-in pantry, custom closet system in bedrooms and linen closets, screened porch with attached deck, custom Amish made cabinets with slow closing doors & drawers, free standing soaking tub in primary bedroom bath, custom cabinet & staircase lighting, large storage/utility room on lower level, finished and drywalled garage, and in-ground sprinkler system. Too many features to list. Local builder with a reputation for quality. Call for details!
5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $839,000
