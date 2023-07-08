Showings start 7/7. Quality-built 5 bed, 3.5 bath in the Community of Bishop’s Bay (Waunakee schools)! The gourmet kitchen is built for entertaining w/granite counters, stainless appliances, over-sized island/snack bar, gas range & pantry. Kitchen overlooks dining area, great room & screen porch. Other main floor features: fireplace, office/flex room, half bath, laundry. Outside: patio w/fire pit area & hot tub. Upstairs: primary en suite plus 3 bedrooms & full bath. Primary bath has tiled shower, large walk-in closet & double vanity. Lower level: 5th bedroom, full bath & theater/rec room/den. 3 car garage. Perfect location close to downtown Middleton, easy access to downtown Madison and Waunakee. Down the street is the zero-entry pool, fitness center & community room incl in HOA dues!