Why wait for new construction?! This large, beautiful 2 year old home on a cul-de-sac backs to fields and is from a page from a magazine! Walk in to a sea of LVP floors, past the flex room (great for an office or playroom), through the living room with a gas fireplace and a bank of windows looking out into the field beyond-and into a kitchen that a chef would love! Quartz counters, SS appliances (including gas range with double oven!), a huge island, and subway tile backsplash! Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, including a large primary bedroom with an en-suite bath and a walk-in closet. The journey continues with a finished lower level including a fam room, an additional full bath, 5th bedroom, and still plenty of storage! Full list of upgrades attached...come see today!