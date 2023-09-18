This remarkable property on over 50 acres offers unparalleled craftsmanship & abundant space. Step inside to see a formal dining room (easily converts to an office), living room boasting 2-story ceilings & picture windows for miles of views. Kitchen is a masterpiece of functionality, feature granite tops, tile backsplash & custom cabinets. Primary suite is a true retreat, complete w/WIC & ensuite. Upstairs, find 3 spacious bedrooms & full bath. LL is partially finished & presents endless possibilities w/a walkout (easy access to the expansive outdoors), 5th bedroom & an add'l bath. The exterior is a true haven! A massive shop (72x100) w/in-floor radiant heat & AC is a versatile space for various needs, and including a bathroom & fully finished office.