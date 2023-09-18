Stunning Bi-level offers an amazing private setting w/two tiered deck & a walk out lower level to the brick patio w/a newer 6 ft cedar fence to enjoy time with Fido & friends! Spacious interior; living rm boasts vaulted ceilings w/skylights & gas fireplace, dining & kitchen offer oak hardwoods, large pantry & patio doors leading out to the deck & gorgeous yard. 3 bdrms on the main floor w/updated hall bath & primary bedroom remodeled w/wood flrs, walk-in closet w/ custom organizers & bath w/built-ins, new vanity & soaking tub w/tile surround! Exposed lower level offers dream entertaining rec room w/full kitchen & keg fridge & tap, 2 bdrms, full bath & game room for pool table or hobbyist! 1st flr mud rm w/laundry & large garage w/access to LL. Close to Warner Beach & Governor's Island!