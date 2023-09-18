An estate like this comes along once in a generation. 140 gorgeous feet of level Lake Mendota waterfront, in the heart of the Isthmus - a double lot boasting the largest private frontage in downtown Madison. Enjoy sunsets and year-round recreation: boating, swimming, cross-country skiing. Offered for the first time, this home is thoughtfully designed with modern amenities and crafted with exquisite detail and workmanship. From the gracious arches and balustrades modeled after those in the State Capitol, to the steam curled cedar roof, to the soaring reclaimed beams, charming cutouts, hand-plastered stucco, and lighthouse(!), this home exudes charm and Old World elegance. This iconic home is made for gracious living, having hosted President Obama & many other luminaries. Licensee interest.