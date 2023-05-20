This former Parade Home has a stunning, sun-filled 2 story foyer as you enter. You'll appreciate details like coffered & tray ceilings, accent walls, and upscale finishes. Main level features unique formal dining rm, and chef’s kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry, and large island. You can’t miss the gorgeous sun rm and family rm, great for entertaining. Main level also includes a bedrm w/ en-suite full bath. Upper level includes spacious bedrms w/ walk-in closets, laundry, and a luxury primary suite. Lower level is ready to be finished. Enjoy the oversized 3-car garage with dog wash station, fenced yard, and easy access to main Fitchburg bike trail. Great location, walking distance to to the elementary and middle school, restaurants & many parks. Minutes from Madison & Verona.
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $849,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo woman, 21, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated Saturday. It would be her 5th offense.
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
Evelyn Gurney was waiting for a school bus when the crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 23/33 near Northwoods Drive.
Josh Navis has been the interim head coach of Waupun softball since Tom Hagstrom stepped down on April 18.
The Golden Eagles lost a key member of their family in mid-April. The passing of Russell Dillin hasn't just yielded results, but also strength…