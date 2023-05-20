Fahey Fields Lot 102. Estimated completion from dig 6-7 months. This 2-story home boasts a floor plan that is spacious and inviting. With 1611 living square feet on the main floor, there is a primary en-suite and bedroom /den with walk-in closet and full bath. The great room includes a gas fireplace and 10' ceiling. Open concept kitchen with island, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious pantry extends to the dinette area. The second floor includes three bedrooms, loft and two full baths. Its 2-car oversized garage leads through mudroom and separate laundry area. Lower level has 9' ceilings and stubbed for a bathroom. Trademark Homes has multiple plans to choose from or bring your own design!
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $729,900
