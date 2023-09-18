Showings begin 9/16. Stunning luxury ranch home in the heart of Deerfield’s sought after Savannah Parks neighborhood, close to parks and dining. The fantastic open layout with vaulted ceilings provides a great flow for entertaining & socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a walk-in closet & full ensuite bath. Spend warm weather days on the patio, hosting friendly outdoor gatherings & BBQs, and chilly winter evenings inside cozy by the fireplace. You’ll love the finished, exposed lower level with a rec room, bar, 2 bedrooms & a full bathroom, perfect for hosting movie nights & overnight guests. Solar panels can cover the cost of your electric bill most months of the year. 3-car, attached garage; attractive designer finishes. Unparalleled style, and amenities!
5 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $525,000
