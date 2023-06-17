Welcome to your modern farmhouse retreat in a rural subdivision near Waunakee gun club & state snowmobile trails! This stunning five-bedroom ranch home blends contemporary design with a farmhouse charm. With a zero entry design, this home offers convenience and accessibility for all. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a spacious and open floor plan that emphasizes comfort and functionality. The main living area boasts high ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and a seamless flow between the living room, dining area, and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight, combining style and practicality. It showcases modern cabinetry, premium countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances.