HOT NEW PRICE! Welcome to your modern farmhouse retreat in the 2023 Parade of Homes neighborhood of Tanimarah Ridge - and it's minutes from either Waunakee or Lake Wisconsin. This stunning 5 bedroom ranch home blends contemporary design with farmhouse charm. And with a zero-entry design, this property offers convenience and accessibility for all. Step inside and you'll be greeted by a spacious, open floor plan that emphasizes comfort & functionality while boasting a main floor with high ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and a seamless flow between the living room, dining area, and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight: combining style & practicality while showcasing modern cabinetry, premium countertops, and high-end stainless appliances.
5 Bedroom Home in Dane - $849,900
