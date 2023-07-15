EST MONTH OF COMPLETION: June 2023. High end finishes can be found throughout this 5-bedroom new construction ranch from home builder RCH Midwest! Imagine yourself enjoying the natural light that floods the great room, kitchen, and dining areas, which are accented by a gas fireplace, white cabinetry, quartz counters, and engineered hardwood floors. Easily access the raised deck off the dinette and keep yourself organized w/ custom cubbies in the mudroom. Owner’s suite features a tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and bathroom with w/ dual sinks & tiled shower. Finished walkout lower level has a rec room w/ dry bar, bedrooms #4 & #5, bonus/flex room, and abundant storage. Wonderful location in a semi-rural neighborhood with quick commuting access to Madison.
5 Bedroom Home in Dane - $755,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gus Yalden spent his high school career outside of his home state. Here's how the once-viral sensation has matured physically and mentally.
James Yoblonski, a 13-year-old Reedsburg boy who was reported missing on June 12, has still not been located.
Content by Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Now in its 69th year, the largest volunteer-run ag show in the country celebrates the uniqueness of…
The city of Beaver Dam will be holding a grand opening ceremony for the splash pad at Swan Park prior to the Wednesday night concert in the pa…
The Historic Indian Agency House in Portage will be celebrating Ho-Chunk culture on July 15 with Indigenous Cultural Arts Day.