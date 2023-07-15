EST MONTH OF COMPLETION: June 2023. High end finishes can be found throughout this 5-bedroom new construction ranch from home builder RCH Midwest! Imagine yourself enjoying the natural light that floods the great room, kitchen, and dining areas, which are accented by a gas fireplace, white cabinetry, quartz counters, and engineered hardwood floors. Easily access the raised deck off the dinette and keep yourself organized w/ custom cubbies in the mudroom. Owner’s suite features a tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and bathroom with w/ dual sinks & tiled shower. Finished walkout lower level has a rec room w/ dry bar, bedrooms #4 & #5, bonus/flex room, and abundant storage. Wonderful location in a semi-rural neighborhood with quick commuting access to Madison.