Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home in desired Cross Plains neighborhood. Walking distance to middle school, ball diamonds and new playground set built this summer! Main level features office or formal dining room, laundry, living room, dining area. Quartz countertops in kitchen with pantry and large island for entertaining. Your 9ft patio door looks out to the beautiful sunsets and open space for the kids and adults to enjoy! Cross Plains has many things to offer; walking trails, restaurants, wine bar, coffee and ice cream shop along with an outdoor community pool located next to the library.
5 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $600,000
