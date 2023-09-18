9/14 Price reduced $35.000.00 Exquisite Entertainers Paradise. Spectacular Spacious 5 Bedroom, boosts main floor Primary suite. Stunning sun glistened 2 story Great Room w/ a fireplace focal point. Kitchen is a cooks delight, plentiful maple cabinets & brilliant solid surface countertop, double refrigerator, adjoining Dinette bar, wine cooler & beverage refrig. Decadent Formal Dining. Cozy Sun Rm fireplace, enjoy the screened in porch. Incredible entertaining on the massive outdoor deck/patio, with hot tub & firepit, surrounded by gorgeous Arbor Vitae for privacy. Second floor w/2 bedrms, double sink bath, nice study area. Impressive Lower Level Level 2bdrm /office/workout room, bath, pool rm, & bar. Huge 3-4 car gar. w/basement steps. Park across street Distinctively Spectacular!