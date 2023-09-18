Well-maintained & updated colonial home in a quiet cul-de-sac! Cozy up by the fireplace in the spacious living rm, or enjoy your morning coffee on the screened-in porch overlooking the wooded backyard. Secluded office is great for any WFH situation. Upstairs, the primary suite features a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, & en-suite w/ modern double vanity & luxurious walk-in shower. 3 add'l bdrms & full bathrm w/ double vanity complete UL. LL offers huge living rm great for a play rm or movie rm, the 5th bdrm & full bathrm w/ walk-in shower. Recent updates include custom trim and crown molding, beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home, updated bathrooms & renewed staircases. Perfect location within minutes of Cottage Grove's amenities and down the street from the Glacial Drumlin Trail.
5 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
We asked readers to vote for which Week 5 high school football game we should cover. Voting closes at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Mary Golz, a former Wisconsin Dells home economics teacher, and Fred Steinhorst, a former Lake Delton police officer and school transportation…
A dog and the staff at the Dodge County Humane Society got their wish last month when Harley, an American Staffordshire terrier mix, found its…
A 23-year-old Mayville man made his initial appearance in court on Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy.
Two Portage police officers and an administrative assistant with the department were fired Monday.