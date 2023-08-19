Showings begin Saturday. Welcome to this stunning and modern three-year-old home, nestled in a new neighborhood in Windsor that offers both convenience and comfort. Boasting four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, this multiple-level gem is the epitome of contemporary living. As you step inside, you'll immediately be greeted by an open-concept design that seamlessly integrates the main living areas, creating an inviting and spacious atmosphere. The lower level of the home offers a wealth of entertainment options. Imagine unwinding by the gas fireplace in a room ideal for relaxation. For the movie enthusiast, a dedicated theater room awaits. One of the highlights of this home is its walk-out lower level, leading to a charming patio area.