To be built with a signed building contract. This home is situated on a prime lot in Arboretum Village & will be constructed by Coogan Builders who are known for their attention to detail & timely project completion. The home boasts an open floorplan, 4 bdrms, 2 bthrms, vaulted ceilings, & a 3-season porch that provides views of the conservatory & wildlife. Looking for extra space? Consider the unfinished walk-out LL, which can be finished to meet your needs! Just a short walk away, enjoy the community part which offers a large playground, tennis courts, & a community pavilion for lunch at the park. Very few lots offer the lush wooded scenery you will have here & can accommodate a large 3-stall garage ranch-style home, so don't wait... watch your dream come to life with Coogan Builders!