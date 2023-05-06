Stunning Executive 2 story transitional home in Westbridge! Perfectly located with a deep backyard, backing to pond, & just a short walk to Westbridge swimming pool! Chef's kitchen boasts quartz countertops/island, stainless appliances, walk in pantry, Gas range, & gorgeous white ceiling height cabinets. Solid wood floors throughout main level. Bright living room w/ceiling beams, shiplap gas FP, & an abundance of natural light! Spacious screen porch w/maintenance free decking & corner stone surround gas FP. Main level study/office. Roomy upper level Primary suite w/walk in closet, double vanities, makeup counter, stylish tile shower, & private toilet rm. Upper lvl laundry w/cabinets & folding counter. Large 2nd & 3rd bedrms up. LL featuring open family rm, full wet bar, 4th bdrm, full bath
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Warriors elevated their former assistant coach to take over the program, giving him another opportunity to give back to a community he's f…
Bello Nock of the Nock family, who performed acts at the former Tommy Bartlett Show and wears his top-head hair very tall, is bringing a circu…
Jose and Zephyr, capuchin monkeys and long-time residents of Baraboo's Ochsner Park Zoo, are leaving this week to live out the rest of their l…
Two people were taken to the hospital after the truck they were in tumbled down a bridge embankment.
The long-awaited Kugel Ball was delivered to the new Elm Street Plaza in Wisconsin Dells on April 26.