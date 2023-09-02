Not a fan of "cookie cutter" homes? Don't miss this stunning brand new Mid Century Modern home in beautiful Arboretum Village. The open concept layout offers everything you need on one floor for easy living & entertaining. Enjoy abundant natural light from the windows & 10' ceilings on the main floor. Cozy up to the gas fireplace with floor to ceiling tile. Your dream kitchen boasts beautiful Amish cabinetry, quartz counters, island with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Relax in the luxurious owner’s suite with spa-like bathroom featuring huge walk-in tile shower, double vanity, and spacious walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Finished lower level offers a 4th bedroom, bath and huge rec room with endless possibilities!