Immaculate, custom 4 bedrm, 3.5 bth home in Waunakee's desirable Kilkenny Farms neighborhood offers blend of modern sophistication & the right touch of bling. Foyer opens to inviting great room featuring floor to ceiling stone wrapped fireplace & gourmet kitchen. Counter space galore plus Viking fridge & range/oven, granite counters, large island, walk-in pantry & stylish backsplash highlight this chef's dream space. French door leads out to screened deck. Primary suite w/ tiled shower, duel vanities & sizable walk-in closet. Expansive & bright LL w/ tons of exposure (3 sides!), huge family/rec room & additional bedrm & bth. Even more finished space for den/theater, exercise rm plus storage. Walk out to stamped concrete patio. Near park, pickleball, tennis courts & private community pool!
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $770,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owner of Groovy Wood Studios in Madison has plans to revive the music theater, bring in more bands from a wide genre and have shows multip…
The store will continue operating as R.P. Home & Harvest for a limited period of time as Runnings takes over the space.
The veteran coach led the Eagles to a second WIAA state tournament appearance in three years, but is eager to see the game from the stands.
Baraboo is set to open a small public park at the former site of I A.M. Dairy on Vine Street after agreeing to purchase the site on April 26.
The doctors, who started a competing practice in Madison, say they haven't violated a contract clause against treating previous patients. They…