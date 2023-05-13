Immaculate, quality, 4 bed, 3.5 bth home in Waunakee's desirable Kilkenny Farms neighborhood offers blend of modern sophistication & the right touch of bling. Foyer opens to inviting great room featuring floor to ceiling stone wrapped fireplace & gourmet kitchen. Counter space galore plus Viking fridge & range/oven, granite counters, large island, walk-in pantry & stylish backsplash highlight this chef's dream space. French door leads out to screened deck. Primary suite w/ tiled shower, duel vanities & sizable walk-in closet. Expansive & bright LL w/ tons of exposure (3 sides!), huge family/rec room & additional bedrm & bth. Even more finished space for den/theater, exercise rm plus storage. Walk out to stamped concrete patio. Near park, pickleball, tennis courts & private community pool!
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $759,000
