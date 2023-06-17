Immaculate, quality, 4 bed, 3.5 bth home in Waunakee's desirable Kilkenny Farms neighborhood offers blend of modern sophistication & the right touch of bling. Foyer opens to inviting great room featuring floor to ceiling stone wrapped fireplace & gourmet kitchen. Counter space galore plus Viking fridge & range/oven, granite counters, large island, walk-in pantry & stylish backsplash highlight this chef's dream space. Screened deck. Primary suite w/tiled shower, duel vanities & sizable walk-in closet. Expansive & bright LL w/tons of exposure (3 sides!), huge family/rec room & additional bedrm & bth. Even more finished space for den/theater, exercise rm plus storage. Walk out to stamped concrete patio. Near park, pickleball, tennis courts & private community pool! Check out Features page!
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $749,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Search continuing for 13-year-old boy who took family vehicle, made campsite in Sauk County, authorities say
The vehicle was found about 8:45 a.m. Monday and a ping of the boy’s cell phone led authorities to search an area near Highway 12 and the Sauk Hill.
A historic house in Beaver Dam, which was built for an industry leader more than a century ago, was demolished during a two-day period beginni…
Wisconsin River Meats received a $25,000 grant from DATCP for shop upgrades.
The Baraboo Queers and Allies organization is eager to grow and build bonds within the community.
Baraboo's AL. Ringling Brewery, housed in the AL. Ringling Mansion, recently announced the settlement of a 2021 lawsuit in which the company w…