$1000 BUYER CLOSING COST CREDIT FOR CLOSING BY 8/31/23! Immaculate, quality, 4 bed, 3.5 bth home in Waunakee's desirable Kilkenny Farms neighborhood offers blend of modern sophistication & the right touch of bling. Foyer opens to inviting great room featuring floor to ceiling stone wrapped fireplace & gourmet kitchen. Counter space galore plus Viking fridge & range/oven, granite counters, large island, walk-in pantry & stylish backsplash highlight this chef's dream space. Screened deck. Expansive & bright LL w/tons of exposure (3 sides!), huge family/rec room, additional bedrm/bth. Even more finished space for den/theater, exercise rm plus storage. Walkout to stamped concrete patio. Near park, pickleball, tennis courts & private community pool! Check out Features page!
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $735,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gus Yalden spent his high school career outside of his home state. Here's how the once-viral sensation has matured physically and mentally.
James Yoblonski, a 13-year-old Reedsburg boy who was reported missing on June 12, has still not been located.
Content by Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Now in its 69th year, the largest volunteer-run ag show in the country celebrates the uniqueness of…
The city of Beaver Dam will be holding a grand opening ceremony for the splash pad at Swan Park prior to the Wednesday night concert in the pa…
The Historic Indian Agency House in Portage will be celebrating Ho-Chunk culture on July 15 with Indigenous Cultural Arts Day.