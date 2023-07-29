WOW! Popular Kilkenny Farms neighborhood! This gorgeous Classic Custom Homes 4 bdrm 3 ba Ranch w/a wide open flr plan w/hardwood floors, features a 3-season room, deck (Trex material) that overlooks fenced in yard! Beautiful stainless steel kitchen w/granite island & large 6x3 pantry. Wide open to a sun-flooded great rm w/gas fireplace! Owner's Suite, big tiled shower & walk-in closet! Split bedrms! Lower level offers a large family rm w/wet bar and access to the large 15x12 concrete patio. 4th bedroom w/closet & 1/2 bath (drain near to make full) also available in lower level, with room to expand to have a 5th bedroom/office space. 1st floor laundry & mud room with lockers off the 3 car garage! Great storage area in lower level plus 6x9 garage bump out! Optional Community Pool Membership!
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $690,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Steve Considine once worked at Baraboo's Jack Young Middle School as a social studies teacher. He returns this school year as Baraboo High Sch…
William Yoblonski, the father of missing 13-year-old James, is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding his son.
Waupun athletic director Doug Disch names Little League coach and former volleyball coach to lead the Warriors' baseball team.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of three men on Thursday in connection to a suspicious death investigation of a 55-year-old …
84-year-old Lone Rock native Roger Hamilton was killed in a dual rollover truck crash with 32-year-old Adrian Munoz-Chavez of Florida on July 19.