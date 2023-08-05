Stunning, one of a kind, 2017 parade home awaits in the desirable Kilkenny Farms! Upon entry to this 5 bed, 3.5 bath ranch be delighted by the sprawling floor plan w/ office, formal dining, laundry & mudroom w/ built-ins & cozy gas fp. Cooking is a breeze in the chef’s kitchen w/ high end apps, granite breakfast bar/island, walk-in pantry, butlers station & more! 3 main lvl bedrooms incld. Owners suite w/ his & hers closets, full bath w/ walk-in tile shower & private access to screened in porch. Finished & exposed LL is an entertainer's dream w/ full wet bar, family/rec area, & own exercise room. 2 addl. beds & full bath round out the lower lvl. Screened in porch w/ another gas fp & walk-out to the grilling deck! Too many features to list, see docs for more info!!
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,095,000
