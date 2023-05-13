Don't miss this modern sun-filled open concept home in the sought out MCP Schools. First impressions are everything as you step into your exquisite two story entry. Must see great room w/gas fireplace, oversized windows and open concept kitchen w/ss appliances, granite countertops & large, beautiful island. Main level flex room and office. Upstairs master ensuite w/walk in tiled shower & double sink, second bedroom suite w/attached bath, plus two extra bedrooms and an additional full bath. Watch the sunset from your oversized deck or ground level patio. Take a dip in your low maintenance saltwater pool or organize a game of pick up kickball in your huge fenced in yard. Your backyard is like paradise!! Two zone heating/Digital entry and Ring doorbell system.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $799,900
