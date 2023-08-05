Showings begin 8/5 @ 10:30am. Contemporary 2 story with walk out lower level that offers many options and could add an additional 1000 sqft! Lot backs up to a peaceful yard with wooded areas. This impressive home located in 1000 Oaks offers Quartz counter tops, pantry, 1st level laundry, separate dining and office area, gas fireplace and main level walk out from kitchen to your beautifully finished deck with stairs leading to backyard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining! 3 car garage with plenty of space for extras! Extras include hardwood floors, walk-in closet in each bedroom and all new carpet.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 15-year-old Waupun boy was surprised on Saturday when Dodge County emergency workers delivered his stepfather to his home after a 10-month o…
Luke Fickell started his first training camp practice as Badgers football coach with a competitive twist, and a transfer wide receiver shined.…
The FBI has been involved with the search for Reedsburg boy James Yoblonski, 13, over the past two weeks, according to the Sauk County Sheriff…
Poynette's Ashley Hagenow was recently named Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland. She's eager to share the importance of Wisconsin's agricultu…
Their deaths were a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected, the Sheriff's Office said.