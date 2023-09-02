Showings begin Saturday 9/2 at 3:00 PM Middleton Schools ~ You'll fall in love with this charming 4+ bedroom 3 full bath ranch home with with stunning open floor plan featuring vaulted ceilings, walls of windows, and finished basement with wide open space. Beautiful Kitchen features quartz island, white cabinets, SS appliances with gas range, and walk-in pantry. Spacious living room with gas fireplace flows into the bright Sun Room offering awesome bonus space! Basement offers large family room, Den (Guest room or Office), Exercise/Play Room, and 4th bedroom with full bath. Enjoy amazing sunsets on your stamped concrete patio with fire pit overlooking large fenced yard. Neighborhood park and bike trails one block away! Main floor laundry room & oversized 2 car garage. This is a perfect 10!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beaver Dam's Eli Bryant and Portage's Keagan Hooker were among the area players who turned in strong performances in Week 2 of the 2023 high s…
The Wisconsin Historical Society may take over ownership of Baraboo's historic Al. Ringling Theatre if $3.07 million is raised.
We asked readers to vote for which Week 3 high school football game we should cover. Voting closes at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Here are initial rankings of area high school girls volleyball teams, based on the first week of matches.
The Warriors were clicking on all cylinders from the opening kickoff before a game-ending injury brought their second 2-0 start in three years…