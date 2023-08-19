This impeccably crafted home nestled on a private lot at the end of a cul de sac connects to the natural beauty of its surroundings both inside & out thanks to the large floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the lush, beautifully landscaped yard. Open floor plan & the appeal of easy main floor living, this home exudes timeless grace & understated luxury. A tray ceiling+gas fireplace in the LR creates an inviting space to spend time. The bright kitchen opens to the dining area which leads to the covered no-maintenance deck that overlooks the patio, both excellent places to enjoy a summer meal or time w/friends. The primary suite offers a lovely spa-like bath + large closet. The exposed LL includes a rec room, bdrm/office, exercise area+storage. Solar panels. 3 car tandem garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Leya Stewart, a 43-year-old Juneau County woman, has been missing since July 4.
Losing a starter in the postseason caused a secondary shuffle. Brady Link wants to have a greater role as he eyes another state championship.
Several notable players are returning to WiscNews-area girls volleyball teams this fall, here are some key contributors to watch for during th…
"I was abused my entire life. Never slept in my own bed," the woman said of her stepfather, due to be sentenced next month.
The running back nearly rushed for 1,000 yards last season, but he brings more to the table than what fans can see.