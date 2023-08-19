This impeccably crafted home nestled on a private lot at the end of a cul de sac connects to the natural beauty of its surroundings both inside & out thanks to the large floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the lush, beautifully landscaped yard. Open floor plan & the appeal of easy main floor living, this home exudes timeless grace & understated luxury. A tray ceiling+gas fireplace in the LR creates an inviting space to spend time. The bright kitchen opens to the dining area which leads to the covered no-maintenance deck that overlooks the patio, both excellent places to enjoy a summer meal or time w/friends. The primary suite offers a lovely spa-like bath + large closet. The exposed LL includes a rec room, bdrm/office, exercise area+storage. Solar panels. 3 car tandem garage.