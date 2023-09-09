A fantastic opportunity awaits you in this tasteful, move-in ready exposed ranch within walking distance to the Ice Age Trail, Hawks Landing Golf Club & University Ridge. The welcoming entry leads you to an airy open concept space w/vaulted ceiling & a wall of windows looking out over the yard. You'll love the floor-to-ceiling stone front gas fireplace in the great room which opens to the beautiful, modern kitchen & chefs will love being a part of the action while prepping meals on the large island with ingredients easily accessed from the walk-in pantry. Dining al fresco is a breeze, too, thanks to the deck off the dining area. The private main suite offers a serene escape + spa bath. Tons of extra space in the finished LL w/4th bdrm, rec room & large bonus room w/french doors.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $615,000
