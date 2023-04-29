Freshly painted entire Main Level! One of the largest 1st floor Custom Ranch Homes in Desirable Cathedral Point, includes 4 Beds, Office, Sunroom, Mudroom & 3 Baths on Main Level too! Awesome Open Floor Plan! Opens to large Kitchen, w/ tons of Cabinets, Island & Pantry, opens to Dining Room, Great Room and Sunroom! Upgrades incl. all Cabinets in Kitchen, Baths & Laundry have soft close doors/drawers, installed Water Purifying System, under cabinet lights, Mst. Suite w/ walk-in Shower, Dual Vanity, lge Walk-in Closet & large Fenced in Yard! 2 Car Garage w/extra Space for Workshop/Lawn equipment. Bring ideas an add more value to over 2,000 sq. ft of add'l living space in huge LL, stubbed for add'l Bath too! Close to Parks, shopping, Cosco, bike path and quick drive to Madison & Epic!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $575,000
