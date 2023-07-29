Stunning 4 bed/2.5 bath home in a prime Verona location! The open and inviting main level features a spacious kitchen, a cozy living room, and a versatile flex space ideal for an office or playroom. Head upstairs to discover all 4 bedrooms, incl. the primary which offers a generously sized walk-in closet and an ensuite featuring dual sinks and walk-in shower. The basement presents a world of possibilities, being unfinished and awaiting your creative vision to add another bedroom and bathroom. Embrace the tranquility of your private backyard while relaxing on the deck, basking in the breathtaking sunset views. Enjoy the convenience of being minutes away from a variety of dining options, grocery stores, and all the attractions Verona has to offer. Don't miss this opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $569,900
