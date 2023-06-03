Showings begin 6/2. Don't be regretting you missed THE ONE! Immaculate 4 bedroom home with an amazing location across from the neighborhood park! Bright and spacious with a kitchen made for your culinary skills and entertaining. The main level also includes two flex spaces for your office, crafts, or play room. Upstairs find all 4 bedrooms and conveniently placed laundry room! The basement is unfinished, ready for another bedroom and a bathroom - plenty of space for your ideas to become reality! Just minutes from Ice Age Trail, dining, groceries and everything Verona has to offer. The tech lover will love the Lutron Wi-Fi smart lighting switches, Ecobee Tstat, Ring doorbell, and ethernet wiring.