Showings begin 6/2. Don't be regretting you missed THE ONE! Immaculate 4 bedroom home with an amazing location across from the neighborhood park! Bright and spacious with a kitchen made for your culinary skills and entertaining. The main level also includes two flex spaces for your office, crafts, or play room. Upstairs find all 4 bedrooms and conveniently placed laundry room! The basement is unfinished, ready for another bedroom and a bathroom - plenty of space for your ideas to become reality! Just minutes from Ice Age Trail, dining, groceries and everything Verona has to offer. The tech lover will love the Lutron Wi-Fi smart lighting switches, Ecobee Tstat, Ring doorbell, and ethernet wiring.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…
Pitching will be pivotal as the WIAA postseason gets in full swing. Meet some of those pitchers who have been making a difference this spring.
At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Cazenovia EMS was sent to Bunker Hill Campground for an unresponsive male who was found to be dead, authorities said.
Lake Delton village officials are looking into razing the Flamingo Motel, a closed lodging facility that has been vacant for nearly three year…
The senior class of 2023 graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School on May 26 during a ceremony at the school's football field.